18-year-old formally charged following fatal road rage shooting near Oak Grove

Charles Smith of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 18-year-old from Cape Girardeau has been formally charged following a fatal road rage shooting on I-70 Wednesday.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Charles J. Smith has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, MSHP troopers went to eastbound I-70 near Oak Grove on Wednesday evening regarding a reported road rage incident.

Troopers found a green Ford pickup that had crashed into a parked car on the outer road. The driver, 53-year-old Gary Denham of Oak Grove, had been shot once and ultimately passed away due to his injuries.

Witnesses described a white Hyundai that had been involved in an incident with the truck.

MSHP responded to sightings of the car and used stop sticks to disable it. The suspect ran away, but he was ultimately apprehended at about 9:45 p.m.

Smith told police that he had been involved in a road rage incident with the Ford, which angered him, and he fired a shot. He also said he tried to get rid of the gun.

Smith is being being held on a $250,000 bond.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker released the following statement regarding the case:

Previous coverage:

Troopers arrest Cape Girardeau 18-year-old wanted in fatal Oak Grove shooting on I-70

Authorities look for suspect following fatal shooting on I-70 near Oak Grove exit

