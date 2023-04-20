Aging & Style
Two dead in Olathe shooting had shot each other, police say

FILE — Monterrio Spencer Jr., 18, and Jessica Hicks, 19, died in the shooting.
FILE — Monterrio Spencer Jr., 18, and Jessica Hicks, 19, died in the shooting.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A shooting that left two people dead Saturday afternoon was the result of an incident that happened inside a vehicle, police have determined.

The Olathe Police Department stated Monterrio Spencer Jr., 18, and Jessica Hicks, 19, were at a parking lot in the 16700 block of West 127th Street just before 4:45 p.m. on April 15.

The car they were in came to a rest outside of a salon in the 12500 block of Rogers Road, Olathe officials stated.

Law enforcement stated the two people shot each other, and the incident was confined to inside the car. Spencer died at the scene, and Hicks was pronounced dead at the hospital.

