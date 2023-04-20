Aging & Style
TikTok star James Droz to announce Chiefs Day 3 NFL Draft pick

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs fans cheer during the third round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Next Saturday, a TikTok star will announce to Chiefs fans what happened with one of the organization’s Day 3 draft picks.

James Droz, an internet-famous TikTok star known for videos asking losing teams his catchphrase “what happened?” will announce one of the Chiefs picks on Saturday in Kansas City. The Chiefs announced the news via a video on Twitter Tuesday.

READ MORE: Fall Out Boy, MÖTLEY CRÜE, Thundercat headline NFL Draft concert series

The Chiefs have seven picks between Rounds 4-7 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Two of those picks are the result of the Chiefs’ off-season trade with the Miami Dolphins that sent wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the AFC East squad. A full list of the Chiefs’ 2023 NFL Draft picks is as follows:

  • Round 1: No. 31 overall
  • Round 2: No. 63
  • Round 3: No. 95
  • Round 4: Nos. 122 (from Dolphins), 134
  • Round 5: No. 166
  • Round 6: Nos. 178 (from Bears through Dolphins), 217
  • Round 7: Nos. 249, 250

Droz posted a TikTok of his own celebrating the news that he’ll be at Union Station on Saturday to announce a pick.

