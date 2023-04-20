TikTok star James Droz to announce Chiefs Day 3 NFL Draft pick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Next Saturday, a TikTok star will announce to Chiefs fans what happened with one of the organization’s Day 3 draft picks.

James Droz, an internet-famous TikTok star known for videos asking losing teams his catchphrase “what happened?” will announce one of the Chiefs picks on Saturday in Kansas City. The Chiefs announced the news via a video on Twitter Tuesday.

We had a special surprise for our guy James Droz... pic.twitter.com/2YOkQymsKV — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 19, 2023

The Chiefs have seven picks between Rounds 4-7 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Two of those picks are the result of the Chiefs’ off-season trade with the Miami Dolphins that sent wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the AFC East squad. A full list of the Chiefs’ 2023 NFL Draft picks is as follows:

Round 1: No. 31 overall

Round 2: No. 63

Round 3: No. 95

Round 4: Nos. 122 (from Dolphins), 134

Round 5: No. 166

Round 6: Nos. 178 (from Bears through Dolphins), 217

Round 7: Nos. 249, 250

Droz posted a TikTok of his own celebrating the news that he’ll be at Union Station on Saturday to announce a pick.

Safe to say James is PUMPED 😤 pic.twitter.com/KXNxcHMjhA — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 20, 2023

