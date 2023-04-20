Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Suspect fatally shot by police near E. 27th & Lister

By Greg Payne
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is dead following a police shooting in Kansas City near E. 27th and Lister.

The area is a part of the East 23rd Street PAC Neighborhood Association, which is a part of Kansas City that has seen much violence.

“This neighborhood is the most poverty-stricken, oppressed and depressed community in Kansas City, Missouri,” said Rachel Riley, the president of the East 23rd Street PAC Neighborhood Association.

It’s an area where Riley has lived her entire life.

“It’s actually the gold mine that people that live here should understand,” said Riley. “It has not received its just due.”

Police said that, around 4:35 p.m., they received calls of a man holding a handgun and pointing it in the direction of other people and acting erratically.

“Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, attempted to have the individual drop the handgun,” said Sgt. Bill Lowe with Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A. “He was not compliant and was subsequently shot.”

Police said the man died at the scene. Later, he was identified as 43-year-old Reginald E. Byers Jr. of Kansas City.

Two officers were at the scene and only one fired. Both officers are on administrative leave.

Missouri State highway Patrol is conducting the investigation. At this point in time, they are working to answer several questions, including whether the man pointed the gun at police, if the gun loaded and, if so, was a shot fired?

“Goes without saying, any time you encounter somebody with a handgun of any type, the threat is there and reaction is a lot slower than action,” said Sgt. Lowe.

For Riley, gun violence and this situation hit close to home. This year marks the 20th year of her son, Larry Riley, being murdered. The case remains unsolved, so today’s scene was traumatizing.

Riley said that, even though she understands the duty of law enforcement, she wishes it can be done without anyone losing their life.

“Anything that is a disadvantage, you will find it here in the East 23rd Street PAC Neighborhood Association,” Riley said. “We are here to turn that around. Our hearts go out to the family, his loved ones. It’s a very hurtful moment today.”

She said the association is always looking for ways to better the neighborhood. This Saturday, they’ll be holding a neighborhood cleanup from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at East High School on Van Brunt Boulevard in KC.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Staley junior high school student Ralph Yarl.
Ralph Yarl described as ‘excellent student and talented musician’ at Staley High School
Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl
Andrew Lester was taken into custody Tuesday, April 18, after surrendering to law enforcement...
Andrew Lester bonds out after surrendering himself at Clay County jail
Cleo Nagbe and Lee Merritt appeared on CBS Mornings to update the condition and case of Ralph...
Bullet was in Ralph Yarl’s head about 12 hours, effects will last a while: mother
Denise Johnson and her four children are considered missing and endangered.
LOCATED: Police find mom, four children that had been missing

Latest News

A total of 200 newly official U.S. citizens took part in a naturalization ceremony this morning.
96-year-old becomes a U.S. citizen
“Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, attempted to have the individual drop the...
Suspect fatally shot by police near E. 27th & Lister
Guns allowed in public spaces
Missouri House passes bill allowing concealed carry in places of worship, on public transportation
Guns allowed in public spaces
Missouri House passes bill allowing concealed carry in places of worship, on public transportation