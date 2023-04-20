Suspect fatally shot by police near E. 27th & Lister

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is dead following a police shooting in Kansas City near E. 27th and Lister.

The area is a part of the East 23rd Street PAC Neighborhood Association, which is a part of Kansas City that has seen much violence.

“This neighborhood is the most poverty-stricken, oppressed and depressed community in Kansas City, Missouri,” said Rachel Riley, the president of the East 23rd Street PAC Neighborhood Association.

It’s an area where Riley has lived her entire life.

“It’s actually the gold mine that people that live here should understand,” said Riley. “It has not received its just due.”

Police said that, around 4:35 p.m., they received calls of a man holding a handgun and pointing it in the direction of other people and acting erratically.

“Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, attempted to have the individual drop the handgun,” said Sgt. Bill Lowe with Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A. “He was not compliant and was subsequently shot.”

Police said the man died at the scene. Later, he was identified as 43-year-old Reginald E. Byers Jr. of Kansas City.

Two officers were at the scene and only one fired. Both officers are on administrative leave.

Missouri State highway Patrol is conducting the investigation. At this point in time, they are working to answer several questions, including whether the man pointed the gun at police, if the gun loaded and, if so, was a shot fired?

“Goes without saying, any time you encounter somebody with a handgun of any type, the threat is there and reaction is a lot slower than action,” said Sgt. Lowe.

For Riley, gun violence and this situation hit close to home. This year marks the 20th year of her son, Larry Riley, being murdered. The case remains unsolved, so today’s scene was traumatizing.

Riley said that, even though she understands the duty of law enforcement, she wishes it can be done without anyone losing their life.

“Anything that is a disadvantage, you will find it here in the East 23rd Street PAC Neighborhood Association,” Riley said. “We are here to turn that around. Our hearts go out to the family, his loved ones. It’s a very hurtful moment today.”

She said the association is always looking for ways to better the neighborhood. This Saturday, they’ll be holding a neighborhood cleanup from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at East High School on Van Brunt Boulevard in KC.

