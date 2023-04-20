Representation Matters: My Angel Lives
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
In today’s Representation Matters series, hear from a local leader who’s focused on providing a unique space for bereaved mothers to grieve and honor their lost child. Founder of My Angel Lives AshleyMarie shared information on the Mother’s Bereavement Brunch which celebrates bereaved mothers and their children. Learn more by tuning in to Black Excellence KC’s Instagram account this weekend.
