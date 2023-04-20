Pet of the Day: Rocco

Meet Rocco!

This 3-year-old brindle Pittie mix is an absolute lovebug!

He LOVES all the people he meets and does great with other dogs.

Rocco is a very active pup looking for a family who can commit to daily exercise. He loves playing in the yard, trips to Bar K, or going to doggy daycare.

Rocco is polishing his house manners, but he is eager to learn and please! He is potty trained and quiet in his kennel.

Pour a little bit of love into this pup and he will make the most perfect “furever” family member!

To learn more, visit the website for Melissa’s Second Chances. There would typically be an adoption fee for Rocco, but MSC tells us that it’s “sponsored” for him.

