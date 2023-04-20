Aging & Style
Man hospitalized after fireworks explode in apartment

Police say a 36-year-old man sustained a serious hand injury after fireworks he was handling detonated. (KING via CNN)
By KING Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE (KING) - Police say a Seattle man was hospitalized with a hand injury after fireworks he was handling exploded in his apartment building.

Police say a 36-year-old man who lives in the basement unit of a Seattle apartment building had been handling fireworks, and one detonated. The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, and several residents called 911 to report hearing an explosion.

The 36-year-old was helped by police and fire crews before being taken to the hospital.

“He did sustain a non-life-threatening injury to his hand. Police that arrived on scene, they actually provided medical aid to him,” said Judinna Gulpan with Seattle Police.

He was in serious condition, as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the hospital.

The apartment building, as well as others in the area, were evacuated as a precaution.

In the hours following the explosion, police, fire crews, hazmat and the bomb squad blocked off the area to search for any other potential explosives. None were found.

The apartment building will need repairs, but people in the area say they are thankful more people weren’t hurt.

