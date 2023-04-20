Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Leavenworth Penitentiary inmate dies

(WIBW)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - An inmate at the Leavenworth Penitentiary died on April 15, less than a month after being taken into custody at the facility.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 33-year-old Trenton D. Washington was found at 3:15 p.m. on Friday April 14, 2023, and was unresponsive at the facility. Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures before Washington was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

A day later, Washington was pronounced dead by hospital personnel.

According to the DOJ, Washington was sentenced in the District of Nebraska to a 30-month sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He had been in custody in Leavenworth since March 21, 2023.

No other staff or other inmates were injured, according to the DOJ. No cause of death has been provided.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Staley junior high school student Ralph Yarl.
Ralph Yarl described as ‘excellent student and talented musician’ at Staley High School
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Andrew Lester appeared in person for an arraignment hearing at the Clay County Courthouse in...
Andrew Lester pleads not guilty to charges in Ralph Yarl shooting
An officer-involved shooting is being investigated in the 4900 block of E. 27th St.
Suspect fatally shot by police in Kansas City, Missouri
Denise Johnson and her four children are considered missing and endangered.
LOCATED: Police find mom, four children that had been missing

Latest News

Maria Del Refugio Orozco was sworn in as a U.S. citizen on Wednesday, April 19.
96-year-old woman sworn in as US citizen in naturalization ceremony
FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms throughout morning lead to gusty Thursday afternoon
FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms throughout morning lead to gusty Thursday afternoon
FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms throughout morning lead to gusty Thursday afternoon
FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms throughout morning lead to gusty Thursday afternoon
The 420 Fest in the Smokey River Entertainment District is a first-of-its-kind event with legal...
Inaugural cannabis festival happening in River Bend on 4/20