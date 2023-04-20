Leavenworth Penitentiary inmate dies

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - An inmate at the Leavenworth Penitentiary died on April 15, less than a month after being taken into custody at the facility.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 33-year-old Trenton D. Washington was found at 3:15 p.m. on Friday April 14, 2023, and was unresponsive at the facility. Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures before Washington was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

A day later, Washington was pronounced dead by hospital personnel.

According to the DOJ, Washington was sentenced in the District of Nebraska to a 30-month sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He had been in custody in Leavenworth since March 21, 2023.

No other staff or other inmates were injured, according to the DOJ. No cause of death has been provided.

