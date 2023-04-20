Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KU adds Towson transfer Nick Timberlake

Nick Timberlake
Nick Timberlake(Towson Tigers Basketball)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - After losing five players to the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, the Kansas Jayhawks made their first addition from the portal on Wednesday.

The former Towson guard announced his commitment to Kansas on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Former five-star KU guard announces transfer to NC State

Timberlake chose the Jayhawks over UConn after visiting both schools in early April. He entered the transfer portal on March 8.

During his last two seasons at Towson, Timberlake shot above 40 percent from 3-point range in both seasons. He averaged 17.7 points per game during the 2022-23 season and will have one season of eligibility remaining when he arrives in Lawrence.

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, ranked as the No. 1 player in the transfer portal per 24/7 Sports rankings, is expected to begin a visit to Lawrence on Thursday according to reports.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Staley junior high school student Ralph Yarl.
Ralph Yarl described as ‘excellent student and talented musician’ at Staley High School
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Andrew Lester appeared in person for an arraignment hearing at the Clay County Courthouse in...
Andrew Lester pleads not guilty to charges in Ralph Yarl shooting
An officer-involved shooting is being investigated in the 4900 block of E. 27th St.
Suspect fatally shot by police in Kansas City, Missouri
Denise Johnson and her four children are considered missing and endangered.
LOCATED: Police find mom, four children that had been missing

Latest News

Kamden shows off his letter from Bill Self.
Child receives letter from KU coach Bill Self following health scare
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs fans cheer during the third round of the NFL football draft Friday,...
TikTok star James Droz to announce Chiefs Day 3 NFL Draft pick
Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien (2) steals second safely ahead of the throw to Kansas City Royals...
Heim, Semien lead Rangers to 12-3 win over KC, series sweep
FILE — The Current are off to an 0-3 start to the season and looked uncompetitive in Saturday...
KC Current fire coach Matt Potter, cite ‘leadership and employment responsibilities’