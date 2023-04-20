KU adds Towson transfer Nick Timberlake

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - After losing five players to the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, the Kansas Jayhawks made their first addition from the portal on Wednesday.

The former Towson guard announced his commitment to Kansas on Wednesday.

Timberlake chose the Jayhawks over UConn after visiting both schools in early April. He entered the transfer portal on March 8.

During his last two seasons at Towson, Timberlake shot above 40 percent from 3-point range in both seasons. He averaged 17.7 points per game during the 2022-23 season and will have one season of eligibility remaining when he arrives in Lawrence.

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, ranked as the No. 1 player in the transfer portal per 24/7 Sports rankings, is expected to begin a visit to Lawrence on Thursday according to reports.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.