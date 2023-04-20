KCPD looking for missing 24-year-old not seen since April 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing 24-year-old who has not been seen since Sunday, April 2.

According to the police, Del Fig was last seen that day in the area of 40th and Euclid. Fig’s vehicle was found abandoned in Utah.

Fig has hazel eyes and green hair, police said. The KCPD shared three picture, one of which is of Fig’s tattoos. Those are below.

Several relatives or family friends have reached out to KCTV5 News and provided additional information.

Those individuals described Fig as being nonbinary, being 5 feet tall, and weighing 130 pounds. Their hair is currently turquoise, but it is naturally brown and curly.

As far as identifying marks, they said Fig has stretched ears, some facial piercings, a squid tattoo on one thigh, a “Lil Kitchen face” tattoo on the other the other thigh, and a “Find Peace” tattoo on one arm.

Fig reportedly left their phone, clothes, laptop, and bird at their residence. The only thing they took upon leaving was their truck and wallet. The newer-model truck was found on I-70, 20 miles eat of Salina, Utah. It was allegedly “pulled over like it parked not like it broke down.” It did not have a history of mechanical issues. No keys were inside it.

They told us that Fig could be in New York, Kansas, Missouri, or Utah.

If you have any information about where Del Fig may be, you are asked to call the KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

Del Fig. (Provided by the KCPD)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.