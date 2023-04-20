Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCPD looking for missing 24-year-old not seen since April 2

Del Fig.
Del Fig.(Provided by the KCPD)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing 24-year-old who has not been seen since Sunday, April 2.

According to the police, Del Fig was last seen that day in the area of 40th and Euclid. Fig’s vehicle was found abandoned in Utah.

Fig has hazel eyes and green hair, police said. The KCPD shared three picture, one of which is of Fig’s tattoos. Those are below.

Several relatives or family friends have reached out to KCTV5 News and provided additional information.

Those individuals described Fig as being nonbinary, being 5 feet tall, and weighing 130 pounds. Their hair is currently turquoise, but it is naturally brown and curly.

As far as identifying marks, they said Fig has stretched ears, some facial piercings, a squid tattoo on one thigh, a “Lil Kitchen face” tattoo on the other the other thigh, and a “Find Peace” tattoo on one arm.

Fig reportedly left their phone, clothes, laptop, and bird at their residence. The only thing they took upon leaving was their truck and wallet. The newer-model truck was found on I-70, 20 miles eat of Salina, Utah. It was allegedly “pulled over like it parked not like it broke down.” It did not have a history of mechanical issues. No keys were inside it.

They told us that Fig could be in New York, Kansas, Missouri, or Utah.

If you have any information about where Del Fig may be, you are asked to call the KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

Del Fig.
Del Fig.(Provided by the KCPD)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Staley junior high school student Ralph Yarl.
Ralph Yarl described as ‘excellent student and talented musician’ at Staley High School
Andrew Lester appeared in person for an arraignment hearing at the Clay County Courthouse in...
Andrew Lester pleads not guilty to charges in Ralph Yarl shooting
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
An officer-involved shooting is being investigated in the 4900 block of E. 27th St.
Suspect fatally shot by police in Kansas City, Missouri
Authorities look for suspect following fatal shooting on I-70 near Oak Grove exit

Latest News

Generic.
KC man sentenced for shooting teen 8 times over sexual orientation
FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly gives her inaugural address to start her second term in office,...
Kansas governor vetoes bills on trans youth care, bathrooms
The age of Ralph Yarl's shooter, 84-year-old Andrew Lester, has sparked a conversation about...
How to talk with aging relatives about guns
An officials said 11 planes suffered damage at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport Thursday...
11 small airplanes at downtown airport damaged in Thursday morning storm