KC man sentenced for shooting teen 8 times over sexual orientation

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for committing a hate crime by shooting a 16-year-old eight times over the victim’s sexual orientation.

Malachi Robinson, 25, was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in federal prison without parole. Because he has been in federal custody since August of 2021, his mugshot is not currently available.

The sentence comes after Robinson pleaded guilty last July to one count of violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act. By pleading guilty, he admitted to shooting the teen about eight times with a Taurus 9mm pistol in an attempt to murder him because of his sexual orientation. Robinson caused life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened on May 29, 2019. After a chance meeting at the Kansas City Public Library’s Southeast Branch, Robinson and the teen talked briefly over Facebook Messenger before meeting outside. Surveillance showed that the teen started to walk away and Robinson followed him, catching up with him before crossing the street.

The two then walked for a while in the Swope Park area until Robinson suggested that they go into a wooded area nearby under the guise of looking for a place to engage in a sexual act.

However, around that same time, Robinson separately wrote to his girlfriend that he “might shoot this boy” because of his sexual orientation.

Robinson and the teen entered the wooded area, then the teen changed his mind and turned to leave. At that point, Robinson pulled out his pistol and fired repeatedly at the 16-year-old.

After the shooting, Robinson ran through the woods toward his apartment building and tried to avoid being detected or arrested. Later, he told other people that he shot the teenager because of his sexual orientation.

Immediately after being shot, the victim was able to get up and onto a sidewalk in front of the wooded area. He moved along the sidewalk until he collapsed in front of a nearby apartment building. A bystander called 911 and first responders took him to a local hospital. There, he was deemed to be in critical condition.

The teen spent about two weeks in the hospital but did survive the shooting. He has undergone multiple surgeries and physical therapy, but he still has several bullets inside his body and suffers long-term effects from the shooting.

