Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Inaugural cannabis festival happening in River Bend on 4/20

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An inaugural cannabis festival in River Bend is happening on this day, 4/20, with special guests Mike Tyson, Rick Flair, Wiz Khalifa, and even more musical acts.

First recreational weed legalization passed then came months and months of planning for 420 Fest. Now they are executing the vision. Those out there wanting to be a part of this historic event will come in from Route 210 to North Cobbler Road.

The 420 Fest in the Smokey River Entertainment District is a first-of-its-kind event with legal cannabis consumption allowed in their Cannabis Village. The festival grounds are separated so one section known as the Cannabis Village is where marijuana consumption is allowed. Then they will have alcohol available in a different section so people will only be allowed to consume either of those in that designated area.

Besa Hospitality Group President Joey Pintozzi said it’ll be a party and that this is just a part of normal life now as we know it.

“People don’t have to hide. Same as having a beer, grabbing a cigarette and so we’re going to make the events, the experiences, the hospitality accessible to people who consume cannabis,” he said as construction on the grounds was underway Wednesday.

READ MORE: Wiz Khalifa among headliners for 420 Fest in KC metro

This fest is introducing the public also to the new entertainment district that will have an amphitheater, bars, restaurants, and cannabis businesses in 2025 that’s going to take up about 46 acres of land.

Festival doors open at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon for this 18-and-up event with performances starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 10:30. Security is a huge factor in this as everyone will have their IDs checked at the entrance gates and wristbands given to designate their age and where they’re allowed to go.

Marijuana will not be on sale inside the festival grounds, but patrons are allowed to bring weed in with them or have it delivered to them. The legal limit allows three ounces or the equivalent in other products. BesaMe also has a delivery option for those at the event wanting some on hand. That can be accessed through the BesaMe Wellness app -- more information can be found at www.besamewellness.com.

“It’s been crazy the past few days since we’ve got the stage up behind us and people are driving by and seeing the production. All those people who were wondering how we were going to put this together and actually seeing the plan and sharing the vision that we share, ticket sales have spiked over the past three days. We’re expecting between 8,000 and 10,000 attendees,” said Pintozzi.

READ MORE: Mike Tyson, Ric Flair to celebrate 4/20 in Kansas City

Parking is free but the event is cashless so bring a credit or debit card if you plan on going. Tickets can be purchased through AXS. Various packages including the Dr. Smoke VIP Package range from $125 for one person up to a VIP suite that costs $6,000 for 12 people.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Staley junior high school student Ralph Yarl.
Ralph Yarl described as ‘excellent student and talented musician’ at Staley High School
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Andrew Lester appeared in person for an arraignment hearing at the Clay County Courthouse in...
Andrew Lester pleads not guilty to charges in Ralph Yarl shooting
An officer-involved shooting is being investigated in the 4900 block of E. 27th St.
Suspect fatally shot by police in Kansas City, Missouri
Denise Johnson and her four children are considered missing and endangered.
LOCATED: Police find mom, four children that had been missing

Latest News

FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms throughout morning lead to gusty Thursday afternoon
FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms throughout morning lead to gusty Thursday afternoon
FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms throughout morning lead to gusty Thursday afternoon
FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms throughout morning lead to gusty Thursday afternoon
Missouri's first legal 4/20
Inaugural cannabis festival happening in River Bend on 4/20
Kamden shows off his letter from Bill Self.
Child receives letter from KU coach Bill Self following health scare