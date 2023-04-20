Inaugural cannabis festival happening in River Bend on 4/20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An inaugural cannabis festival in River Bend is happening on this day, 4/20, with special guests Mike Tyson, Rick Flair, Wiz Khalifa, and even more musical acts.

First recreational weed legalization passed then came months and months of planning for 420 Fest. Now they are executing the vision. Those out there wanting to be a part of this historic event will come in from Route 210 to North Cobbler Road.

The 420 Fest in the Smokey River Entertainment District is a first-of-its-kind event with legal cannabis consumption allowed in their Cannabis Village. The festival grounds are separated so one section known as the Cannabis Village is where marijuana consumption is allowed. Then they will have alcohol available in a different section so people will only be allowed to consume either of those in that designated area.

Besa Hospitality Group President Joey Pintozzi said it’ll be a party and that this is just a part of normal life now as we know it.

“People don’t have to hide. Same as having a beer, grabbing a cigarette and so we’re going to make the events, the experiences, the hospitality accessible to people who consume cannabis,” he said as construction on the grounds was underway Wednesday.

This fest is introducing the public also to the new entertainment district that will have an amphitheater, bars, restaurants, and cannabis businesses in 2025 that’s going to take up about 46 acres of land.

Festival doors open at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon for this 18-and-up event with performances starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 10:30. Security is a huge factor in this as everyone will have their IDs checked at the entrance gates and wristbands given to designate their age and where they’re allowed to go.

Marijuana will not be on sale inside the festival grounds, but patrons are allowed to bring weed in with them or have it delivered to them. The legal limit allows three ounces or the equivalent in other products. BesaMe also has a delivery option for those at the event wanting some on hand. That can be accessed through the BesaMe Wellness app -- more information can be found at www.besamewellness.com.

“It’s been crazy the past few days since we’ve got the stage up behind us and people are driving by and seeing the production. All those people who were wondering how we were going to put this together and actually seeing the plan and sharing the vision that we share, ticket sales have spiked over the past three days. We’re expecting between 8,000 and 10,000 attendees,” said Pintozzi.

Parking is free but the event is cashless so bring a credit or debit card if you plan on going. Tickets can be purchased through AXS. Various packages including the Dr. Smoke VIP Package range from $125 for one person up to a VIP suite that costs $6,000 for 12 people.

