How to talk with aging relatives about guns

The age of Ralph Yarl's shooter, 84-year-old Andrew Lester, has sparked a conversation about...
The age of Ralph Yarl's shooter, 84-year-old Andrew Lester, has sparked a conversation about elderly people and owning firearms.(FILE)
By Angie Ricono and Cyndi Fahrlander
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The shooting of a Black Northland teenager by an elderly white man is a crime with racist undertones, according to the Clay County prosecutor.

Andrew Lester’s own grandson commented on his recent behavior on CNN. Klint Ludwig said he believes his grandfather holds “racist tendencies and beliefs.”

KCTV5 viewers have also commented on the shooter’s age. Andrew Lester is 84 years old.

Experts say there is no firm age to remove weapons from a person. It’s similar to taking away a person’s car keys. Everyone is different.

“I think one important thing to note is there’s not a particular age at which someone becomes unsafe to have a firearm unsafe to drive unsafe to do some other activities that potentially could be dangerous. So, it’s not an age per se, but it’s really about how somebody functions, their vision, their reflexes, and most importantly, how they’re thinking,” said Dr. Marian Betz.

She helped create the Firearm Life Plan. It’s a free tool kit with paperwork families can download and use. It helps get the conversation started about what should happen with weapons down the road.

“It’s really something we shouldn’t be leaving until you hit 65 or you hit some other age. It’s really about the process,” Betz said. “So, we encourage those conversations, those conversations ideally, should happen early, and then frequently they should be something we should be checking in on over time because things change.”

The firearm life plan encourages families to assess four areas: physical, cognitive, behavioral and emotional needs.

Betz pointed out someone may still know how to load and handle a weapon, but there may be other reasons it’s no longer appropriate for that person to have a gun. It’s about more than the ability to shoot.

She is aware of the recent shooting but did not comment specifically on the case. Very little information is known about Lester except for his age and the statements he made to police about that night.

Andrew Lester has pleaded not guilty and has a public defender.

