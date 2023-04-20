The Holocaust story you haven’t heard

A unique collaboration between The White Theater and Culture House takes center stage Saturday in Overland Park. “Vilna: A Resistance Story” is an inspirational story of young people coming together to fight oppression. This story was inspired by the Holocaust and aims to evoke emotion while sharing important historical events. “Vilna: A Resistance Story” runs Thursday April 27th - Sunday April 30th at The White Theater and will be part of an industry read in New York for further viewership.

