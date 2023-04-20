Aging & Style
Guy’s Potato Chips unveils THC-infused chips and root beer

On April 20, 2023, Guy's Snacks announced that it will now sell THC-infused chips and root beer.
On April 20, 2023, Guy's Snacks announced that it will now sell THC-infused chips and root beer.(Guy's Snacks)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With legal marijuana available now in Missouri and with requests flowing in from customers, Guy’s Snacks announced Thursday that the Kansas City-based company is unveiling multiple THC-infused products just in time for 4/20 celebrations.

Guy’s Snacks and Franklin’s Stash House, a manufacturer of cannabis products, partnered to create THC-infused Guy’s Potato Chips and THC-infused Root Beer that will be available for dispensary orders beginning April 20, 2023. Each bag of chips contains 10 chips, dosed at 2 mg/chip for a total of 20mg of THC per container. The THC-infused Root Beer has 10mg of THC per can.

THC infused chips are now available from Guy's Snacks.
THC infused chips are now available from Guy's Snacks.(Guy's Snacks)

“Since we first mentioned the possibility of a Guy’s chip collaboration last year, our team has been inundated with inquiries,” said Franklin’s Stash House CEO, Mike Wilson. “With significant research and development performed in the interim, we are pleased to now be delivering these two highly requested products to our passionate customers. I hope people enjoy these delicious new ways to snack.”

Along with chips, Guy's Snacks is now selling THC-infused root beer.
Along with chips, Guy's Snacks is now selling THC-infused root beer.(Guy's Snacks)

