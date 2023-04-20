Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Former Olathe Northwest coach pleads guilty to having sexual relationship with student

Steven Albert Mesa.
Steven Albert Mesa.(Via the Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who was Olathe Northwest High School’s head wrestling coach and physical education teacher has pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual relations, a charge that stemmed from a relationship he had with a student.

According to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, that “sexual relationship” with a student took place while 48-year-old Steven Mesa was employed at the high school.

He will be sentenced on June 27.

According to the criminal plea document, several recommendations will be made at the time of sentencing. They include Mesa registering as a sex offender, no contact with minors he is not related to, and surrendering his teaching licenses held in any state.

Previous coverage:

Olathe Northwest wrestling coach fired, then arrested

Former Olathe Northwest coach charged with having unlawful sexual relations with student

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Staley junior high school student Ralph Yarl.
Ralph Yarl described as ‘excellent student and talented musician’ at Staley High School
Andrew Lester appeared in person for an arraignment hearing at the Clay County Courthouse in...
Andrew Lester pleads not guilty to charges in Ralph Yarl shooting
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
An officer-involved shooting is being investigated in the 4900 block of E. 27th St.
Suspect fatally shot by police in Kansas City, Missouri
Authorities look for suspect following fatal shooting on I-70 near Oak Grove exit

Latest News

Generic.
KC man sentenced for shooting teen 8 times over sexual orientation
FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly gives her inaugural address to start her second term in office,...
Kansas governor vetoes bills on trans youth care, bathrooms
Del Fig.
KCPD looking for missing 24-year-old not seen since April 2
The age of Ralph Yarl's shooter, 84-year-old Andrew Lester, has sparked a conversation about...
How to talk with aging relatives about guns