Former Olathe Northwest coach pleads guilty to having sexual relationship with student
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who was Olathe Northwest High School’s head wrestling coach and physical education teacher has pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual relations, a charge that stemmed from a relationship he had with a student.
According to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, that “sexual relationship” with a student took place while 48-year-old Steven Mesa was employed at the high school.
He will be sentenced on June 27.
According to the criminal plea document, several recommendations will be made at the time of sentencing. They include Mesa registering as a sex offender, no contact with minors he is not related to, and surrendering his teaching licenses held in any state.
Previous coverage:
Olathe Northwest wrestling coach fired, then arrested
Former Olathe Northwest coach charged with having unlawful sexual relations with student
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.