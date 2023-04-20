FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms throughout morning lead to gusty Thursday afternoon

An area of low pressure in its respective cold front have developed strong storms that I’ve transitioned from Central Northern Kansas into the Missouri River valley. Severe thunderstorms have popped up throughout the metro and strong storms are possible throughout the early and mid-morning. We saw reports of potential hail, damaging wind and plenty of heavy rain throughout Kansas City this morning.

The storm system will pass by 11 a.m. to lunchtime and will yield partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with wind gusts around 30 mph mainly out of the northwest west. Temperatures will fall back to seasonal within the upper 60s but as we transition into the weekend temperatures will continue to drop to the lower 50s by Saturday afternoon. We will rebound temperatures slightly into next week With the upper 50s and lower 60s more common along with increasing rain chances by Monday to around 30 percent which will remain into Wednesday. A clear trend is expected for the following weekend with temperatures increasing to mid-60s.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.