Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms throughout morning lead to gusty Thursday afternoon

By Greg Bennett
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An area of low pressure in its respective cold front have developed strong storms that I’ve transitioned from Central Northern Kansas into the Missouri River valley. Severe thunderstorms have popped up throughout the metro and strong storms are possible throughout the early and mid-morning. We saw reports of potential hail, damaging wind and plenty of heavy rain throughout Kansas City this morning.

The storm system will pass by 11 a.m. to lunchtime and will yield partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with wind gusts around 30 mph mainly out of the northwest west. Temperatures will fall back to seasonal within the upper 60s but as we transition into the weekend temperatures will continue to drop to the lower 50s by Saturday afternoon. We will rebound temperatures slightly into next week With the upper 50s and lower 60s more common along with increasing rain chances by Monday to around 30 percent which will remain into Wednesday. A clear trend is expected for the following weekend with temperatures increasing to mid-60s.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Staley junior high school student Ralph Yarl.
Ralph Yarl described as ‘excellent student and talented musician’ at Staley High School
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Andrew Lester appeared in person for an arraignment hearing at the Clay County Courthouse in...
Andrew Lester pleads not guilty to charges in Ralph Yarl shooting
An officer-involved shooting is being investigated in the 4900 block of E. 27th St.
Suspect fatally shot by police in Kansas City, Missouri
Denise Johnson and her four children are considered missing and endangered.
LOCATED: Police find mom, four children that had been missing

Latest News

FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms throughout morning lead to gusty Thursday afternoon
FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms throughout morning lead to gusty Thursday afternoon
As the cold front sweeps through, temperatures will take a hit. Many areas will only be in the...
FORECAST: Temperatures take a hit as cold front sweeps through
The primary hazard will become damaging straight-line winds. Hail is also possible. The tornado...
FORECAST: Thunderstorms likely, severe weather possible
The primary hazard will become damaging straight-line winds. Hail is also possible. The tornado...
FORECAST: Temperatures take a hit as cold front sweeps through