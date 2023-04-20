Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner

Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on Los Gatos Boulevard to check their car, wallet, junk drawer or anywhere else they might have put a ticket.(Neil Esoy / MGN MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Powerball ticket worth more than $1.5 million will expire soon.

The ticket for the Oct. 26 drawing matched all five numbers, missing only the Powerball.

It was sold in Los Gatos, California, which is south of San Francisco.

Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on Los Gatos Boulevard to check their car, wallet, junk drawer or anywhere else they might have put a ticket.

If no one turns in the winning ticket by April 24, the $1.5 million prize will go to California Public Schools.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Staley junior high school student Ralph Yarl.
Ralph Yarl described as ‘excellent student and talented musician’ at Staley High School
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Andrew Lester appeared in person for an arraignment hearing at the Clay County Courthouse in...
Andrew Lester pleads not guilty to charges in Ralph Yarl shooting
An officer-involved shooting is being investigated in the 4900 block of E. 27th St.
Suspect fatally shot by police in Kansas City, Missouri
Denise Johnson and her four children are considered missing and endangered.
LOCATED: Police find mom, four children that had been missing

Latest News

A lone bouquet of flowers marks a desolate makeshift memorial at the end of a driveway at a...
Court documents describe grisly discovery in Maine shootings
President Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens walks in the rain with his son Hunter Biden as...
IRS agent alleges Hunter Biden probe is being mishandled
House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks as GOP women members hold an...
House passes trans athlete ban for girls and women’s teams
A rare hybrid solar eclipse appeared over western Australia Thursday.
WATCH: Rare hybrid solar eclipse seen in few places around the world