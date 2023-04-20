Aging & Style
Does your retirement plan include the benefits of these accounts?

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bill sits down with financial expert Jonathan McCoy to learn about the difference in IRAs and ETFs as options for retirement planning. Johnathan also shared information on and guidance when cashing in a pension. Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

