Child receives letter from KU coach Bill Self following health scare

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas child who wrote a letter to Bill Self wishing him good luck following Self’s health scare received a letter back from the University of Kansas basketball coach.

In a letter shared by the grandmother of the boy, Kamden, Self shares his gratitude for young fans like him.

The letter from Bill Self to Kamden. (Courtesy/Deb Hoffman Mader)

“Without your support, our team would not be able to make it through each and every season,” Self said. “If you keep practicing, maybe I will see you in a couple of years at the Allen Field House!”

Kamden’s grandmother said Self’s letter “made this 9-year-old’s day.” “Kindness is amazing,” she wrote.”

