Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Biden delivers remarks at leaders’ forum on climate

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden convened the fourth virtual leader-level meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate on Thursday.

Biden announced several initiatives to curtail climate change as part of his call to action.

Those include decarbonizing the energy sector, reducing deforestation, tackling non-carbon dioxide climate pollutants and expanding carbon emission management.

Biden also announced $1 billion in U.S. funding for the green climate funds, which helps developing nations meet climate mitigation goals.

The Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which was launched in March 2009, is intended to help create “dialogue among major developed and developing economies, help generate the political leadership necessary to achieve a successful outcome at the annual UN climate negotiations, and advance the exploration of concrete initiatives and joint ventures that increase the supply of clean energy while cutting greenhouse gas emissions,” according to the United Nations.

Participants include the United States and other G20 countries such as Canada, Brazil, Japan and the United Kingdom.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Photo of Staley junior high school student Ralph Yarl.
Ralph Yarl described as ‘excellent student and talented musician’ at Staley High School
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Andrew Lester appeared in person for an arraignment hearing at the Clay County Courthouse in...
Andrew Lester pleads not guilty to charges in Ralph Yarl shooting
An officer-involved shooting is being investigated in the 4900 block of E. 27th St.
Suspect fatally shot by police in Kansas City, Missouri
Denise Johnson and her four children are considered missing and endangered.
LOCATED: Police find mom, four children that had been missing

Latest News

FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms throughout morning lead to gusty Thursday afternoon
FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms throughout morning lead to gusty Thursday afternoon
FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms throughout morning lead to gusty Thursday afternoon
FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms throughout morning lead to gusty Thursday afternoon
Damaged buildings, debris, downed trees are seen in Shawnee, Okla. after the town was rocked by...
Storms destroy buildings in Oklahoma town
The company says initial tire testing was done with the wrong tire pressure.
Michelin recalls snow tires that don’t have enough traction