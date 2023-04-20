11 small airplanes at downtown airport sustain damage from Thursday morning storm
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Strong wind and heavy rain brought in by a storm Thursday morning took a toll on some smaller aircraft.
The Kansas City Aviation Department stated that 11 single-engine aircraft were damaged at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport on the Signature Flight Support aircraft parking apron.
There were no injuries reported.
