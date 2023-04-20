Aging & Style
11 small airplanes at downtown airport sustain damage from Thursday morning storm

An officials said 11 planes suffered damage at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport Thursday...
An officials said 11 planes suffered damage at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport Thursday morning.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Strong wind and heavy rain brought in by a storm Thursday morning took a toll on some smaller aircraft.

The Kansas City Aviation Department stated that 11 single-engine aircraft were damaged at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport on the Signature Flight Support aircraft parking apron.

There were no injuries reported.

