With cold weather on the way, Lucas Oil Speedway plans earlier start to Saturday’s Weekly Racing Series program

Lucas Oil Speedway
Lucas Oil Speedway(Lucas Oil Speedway)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT
WHEATLAND, MO. (April 19, 2023) - With a blast of cold air in the weekend forecast, Lucas Oil Speedway has adjusted its schedule for an earlier start to the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series program.

Pit gates are scheduled to open at 2 p.m. and grandstand gates at 3, with hot laps now set for 4:30 p.m. and racing at 5.

“This is an effort to make it more comfortable for our fans, drivers, crew members and everyone associated with the racing on Saturday,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars are the featured division of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series with a 25-lap, $750-to-win main event.

Also in action this Saturday will be the Hermitage Lumber Late Models, Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds and Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods. The Late Model winner once again will take home $1,000 with heat-race bonus cash ($100, $75, $50, $25 for the top four) also available due to sponsors Wosoba Seed & Trucking, Reed Environmental and Dirt Track Specialist.

Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series ticket info:

Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) $12

Adults (16 and up) $15

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $12

Youth (6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $35

Pit Pass $35

SRX roster of drivers expands, with tickets on sale: General admission tickets for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race scheduled for Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway remain on sale. Some of the biggest names in racing will be on hand as the SRX Thursday Night Thunder event will be the finale in the six-race series.

Drivers previously announced for the Wheatland event include Tony Stewart, Kenny Wallace, Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Helio Castroneves, Clint Bowyer, reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti, Paul Tracy and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Tickets for the SRX event are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire - https://www.stubwire.com/event/srxespnthursdaynightthunder/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28075/ Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

