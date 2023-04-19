Aging & Style
‘A walking miracle’: Ralph Yarl continues home recovery after being shot twice

Attorney Lee Merritt shared an Instagram post on an update to Ralph Yarl's condition.
Attorney Lee Merritt shared an Instagram post on an update to Ralph Yarl's condition.(Lee Merritt/Instagram)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Activist Shaun King shared an update on the condition of a 16-year-old seriously injured in a shooting Thursday evening.

Ralph Yarl, a junior at Staley High School, had gone to pick up his siblings from a home but approached the wrong house. He was shot by Andrew Lester at his front door.

Yarl suffered a gunshot wound to his head and another to his right arm. He was released from the hospital Monday morning, and later in the day, Lester was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

In an Instagram post, King shared a photo of the teen with his attorney, Lee Merritt.

“He’s home and looks great. Ralph is a WALKING MIRACLE with a head of steel,” the post read. “⁣⁣Ralph suffered a traumatic brain injury that he is still recovering from. Had the bullet hit his head a fraction of an inch in any other direction he would probably be dead right now. He is expected to make a FULL recovery, but it will take time. And we ask that you pray for Ralph and his family daily.”

King added that after President Joe Biden visited with Yarl on the phone Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris also spoke with him.

The family has found “a brilliant Black woman who is a trauma informed psychologist and therapist to begin working with Ralph and the family and that has already begun,” according to King’s post.

