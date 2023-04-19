Aging & Style
Union Station announces ADA-only parking available for NFL Draft

Construction at Union Station continued for the NFL Draft stage.
Construction at Union Station continued for the NFL Draft stage.(Clayton Mark/Aerial Advantage)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Parking will be at a premium in the area of Union Station during the weekend of the NFL Draft.

Parking will be available throughout the Downtown area in the Crossroads Arts District, Central Business District, Crown Center, River Market, Westport and Country Club Plaza.

The NFL Draft is also offering a limited amount of ADA parking in the West Yards Parking Garage. The ADA-only parking tags must be collected at the Union Station box office between April 21-23.

A hang tag is required to park.

Union Station relayed that if parking tags are not picked up on those listed days, purchasers will not be allowed in the garage, even if they purchased parking.

The cost of parking will be $50 per day. To purchase tickets, click here.

Union Station box office hours for the required days to pick up tags are:

  • Friday, April 21 - Saturday, April 22: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 23: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
