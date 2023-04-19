Aging & Style
Twin sisters named valedictorian and salutatorian

Mya and Madison Glover have been vying for first place since birth, beginning with who’s the older twin.
By Kristian Brown and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - The two top students at Toledo Early College are twin sisters.

The identical twins are achieving double success as they are the school’s valedictorian and salutatorian, WTVG reports.

Mya and Madison Glover have been vying for first place since birth, beginning with who’s the older twin.

“Me, by literally a minute, I was born first. We have this argument all the time because my mom had a C-section, so she claims she would’ve been first, but I was born first,” Madison Glover said.

While she wins this debate, their overarching quest to be high achievers isn’t driven by competition.

“The values that my parents instilled in me as well as my belief that education is the foundation of success, because in the classroom, you learn a lot of skills dedication discipline, so just knowing that I can take advantage of that to be more successful in my future, that’s what motivated me,” Madison Glover said.

Mya Glover is the 2023 valedictorian for Toledo Early College, and Madison Glover is the salutatorian.

“We both have a 3.9. It’s like decimals. We are really close,” Mya Glover said.

As members of Toledo Excel, the sisters have completed two years’ worth of college credit courses at Toledo Early College. In addition, they have both earned scholarship money to attend the University of Toledo.

“I will have 61 college credits at the end of the semester. So I have all my prerequisites out the way, so now I can focus on a lot of business classes because my major is marketing,” Mya Glover said.

“When I graduate, I’ll have 63 credits, and my major is gonna be nursing, so like she said, I got a lot of my prerequisites out of the way, so that was definitely a good opportunity,” Madison Glover said.

The twins will receive their associate degrees next month, followed by their high school diplomas. Their advice to young people who want similar success: stay focused and run your own race.

“Once you start looking at what others are doing, you’re starting to backtrack and kind of follow that, but just looking ahead and looking to see what you can do for yourself,” Mya Glover said.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

