Streetcar hours to be extended, ridership expected to increase during NFL Draft

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than 35,000 people rode the streetcar during the Big 12 Tournaments downtown and that number is expected to go up next week for the NFL Draft.

The streetcar downtown is operating normally still but that will change with the NFL Draft in town. The last stop you’ll be able to get off at before Union Station is the southbound Crossroads stop just before 20th and Main Street.

They will be adding two more streetcars bringing the total to five operating starting day one of the draft. Donna Mandelbaum with the KC Streetcar Authority said they can fit anywhere from 150 to 175 people on one streetcar. They will have staff on board and at the stops to communicate with patrons about the capacity levels and any needed updates as the days go on.

“Make sure people are patient with not just us but all sorts of traffic that comes in for this and just have a great time and if the weather is like this, it’s going to be really crowded,” she said.

The hours are extended to 2 a.m. with wait times between cars decreasing to about 6 minutes rather than 15.

They ran a five-car test last week and Mandelbaum said it went great.

The streetcar authority will have ADA-accessible vans at the crossroads stop to get people who can’t walk to Union Station. All others will have to walk from the stop.

