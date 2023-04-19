Ralph Yarl’s attorney, Lee Merritt, speaks to the media about the case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Lee Merritt, Ralph Yarl’s attorney, was joined by Yarl’s mother and aunt at the courthouse in Clay County on Tuesday for a meeting with the prosecutor’s office and to talk about the case.

On Thursday, Ralph was shot through a screen door at point blank range. When he went to the ground, he was shot a second time by 84-year-old Andrew Lester.

Merritt said it’s a miracle he’s alive.

“Ralph is recovering,” he said. “He has his good days and bad days. He suffered such a severe injury that to complain about anything like a headache seems like a bad idea, because he had a bullet in his brain on Thursday. After doctors scraped that off his brain, his recovery has been miraculous. But, it’s still difficult.”

Merritt said the family is satisfied with the charges brought against Lester but that they are frustrated with law enforcement regarding how the case was first handled before national coverage.

“Mr. Thompson appears sincere in his effort to get a successful conviction,” Merritt said. “Again, we’re frustrated with law enforcement, the agents working for him, in their failure and denial to get this family due process come last week. No one really owned up to that. We confronted them directly; we know the mistakes that have been made. So, that part is still off-putting.”

Although satisfied with the charges, Merritt said the family wants to see it through to a conviction and appropriate sentencing – and hopes this story is a lesson for the whole nation.

“We get that the 16-year-old, unarmed boy didn’t pose a threat but, far too often in America, his skin alone is his weapon. It’s the weaponization of Blackness itself that is what we really feel like this case is about,” Merritt said. “It’s not only Mr. Lester who says he ‘fears for his life’ when he sees Black people. It’s almost every cop who says, ‘I feared for my life,’ as justification for deadly use of force against an unarmed suspect. We hear it every day. We need to address that in our culture. There seems to be an animosity or violence associated with just Blackness alone.”

Merritt said although Lester has bonded out, their concern now shifts over to the timeline for Lester’s conviction – which they hope is a quick one.

“A $200,000 bond was set,” he said. “It’s not the kind of bond that necessarily will keep someone for a very long time. We were more concerned about the timeline for his conviction, essentially, and unfortunately the prosecutor couldn’t guarantee us that would happen rapidly. He says he would try to move it along as quickly as possible. Part of the system is that, when people put up bond, they’re allowed to bond out. It’s frustrating. We don’t want him out, but we understand that’s part of the process.”

