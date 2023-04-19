Aging & Style
Movin’ On Up: Bella makes the squad

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KCTV5 and You Move Me want to help celebrate the achievements of our viewers as you are Movin’ on Up. This week, we want to recognize Bella Standish from Tonganoxie. She’s a high school senior and is headed to Pittsburg State next year to join the university’s cheer team. Submit your Movin’ on Up moment to be featured on KCTV5 News at 9. Sponsored by You Move Me.

