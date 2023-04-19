Mike Tyson, Ric Flair to celebrate 4/20 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Iron Mike Tyson and Ric Flair, the Nature Boy, will be in Kansas City for 4/20.

The boxing and wrestling icons are slated to attend the Smokey Rivers 420 Fest in River Bend on Friday.

Select attendees will get the chance to meet Mike and Ric in the CannaVillage, according to a release.

Wiz Khalifa is among the artists who will be headlining the 420 Fest in River Bend, Missouri.

Flair will also make select stops at marijuana dispensaries in the Kansas City area and will be available for greeting customers and taking photos.

GOOD DAY FARMS

11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

10420 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64134

FROM THE EARTH - WESTSIDE

1 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.

2918 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, MO 6410

Both events are reserved for adults 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.

SMOKEY RIVERS 420 FEST - CANNAVILLAGE

4:30 p.m. arrival

3703 North Cobbler Road, River Bend, MO 64058

The website for the 18+ event says doors open at 3 p.m. and performances will start at 6 p.m. The performances are expected to end at 10:30 p.m.

Other artists performing will be Joey Bada$$, Berner, Smoke DZA, and Chevy Woods.

Tickets can be purchased through AXS. Various packages are available, ranging from $125 for 1 person up to a VIP Suite costing $6,000 for 12 people.

Parking will be free. The event is cashless, with major cards and Apple or Google Pay being accepted.

Cannabis will be sold at the festival. Attendees can bring their own cannabis and/or edibles, but “consumption will only be allowed within the designated areas.”

To read the full FAQ for yourself, click here.

