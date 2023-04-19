Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Mike Tyson, Ric Flair to celebrate 4/20 in Kansas City

Mike Tyson and Ric Flair
Mike Tyson and Ric Flair(AP Photos)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Iron Mike Tyson and Ric Flair, the Nature Boy, will be in Kansas City for 4/20.

The boxing and wrestling icons are slated to attend the Smokey Rivers 420 Fest in River Bend on Friday.

Select attendees will get the chance to meet Mike and Ric in the CannaVillage, according to a release.

Wiz Khalifa is among the artists who will be headlining the 420 Fest in River Bend, Missouri.

Flair will also make select stops at marijuana dispensaries in the Kansas City area and will be available for greeting customers and taking photos.

GOOD DAY FARMS

  • 11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
  • 10420 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64134

FROM THE EARTH - WESTSIDE

  • 1 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.
  • 2918 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, MO 6410

Both events are reserved for adults 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.

SMOKEY RIVERS 420 FEST - CANNAVILLAGE

  • 4:30 p.m. arrival
  • 3703 North Cobbler Road, River Bend, MO 64058

The website for the 18+ event says doors open at 3 p.m. and performances will start at 6 p.m. The performances are expected to end at 10:30 p.m.

Other artists performing will be Joey Bada$$, Berner, Smoke DZA, and Chevy Woods.

Tickets can be purchased through AXS. Various packages are available, ranging from $125 for 1 person up to a VIP Suite costing $6,000 for 12 people.

Parking will be free. The event is cashless, with major cards and Apple or Google Pay being accepted.

Cannabis will be sold at the festival. Attendees can bring their own cannabis and/or edibles, but “consumption will only be allowed within the designated areas.”

To read the full FAQ for yourself, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Staley junior high school student Ralph Yarl.
Ralph Yarl described as ‘excellent student and talented musician’ at Staley High School
Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl
Andrew Lester was taken into custody Tuesday, April 18, after surrendering to law enforcement...
Andrew Lester bonds out after surrendering himself at Clay County jail
Cleo Nagbe and Lee Merritt appeared on CBS Mornings to update the condition and case of Ralph...
Bullet was in Ralph Yarl’s head about 12 hours, effects will last a while: mother
Denise Johnson and her four children are considered missing and endangered.
LOCATED: Police find mom, four children that had been missing

Latest News

Generic.
Authorities look for suspect following fatal shooting on I-70 near Oak Grove exit
Generic.
Bomb squad looking into ‘possible grenade’ found at home in Liberty
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Investigation underway following officer-involved shooting in KCMO
Photo of Staley junior high school student Ralph Yarl.
‘I need help!’ Woman recounts helping Ralph Yarl after he was shot
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a news conference at the YWCA Center for Safety and...
2nd abortion regulation bill vetoed by Kansas governor