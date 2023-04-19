Lucas Oil Speedway Spotlight: James Ellis enjoying his racing return in competitive USRA Stock Car class

WHEATLAND, MO. (April 19, 2023) - James Ellis is looking for a little more speed. Even a tenth of a second can make a big difference when it comes to the highly competitive O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars division at Lucas Oil Speedway.

“These cars are tough. They’re so close to each other in speed,” Ellis said. “There’s like six or seven of us running a Mid-State engine. I used to race the old style Street Stocks and there was a lot of separation. These things … you can be running 15th and only be running a couple of tenths of a second slower than the guy winning the race.”

Ellis continues his quest for speed on Saturday when the USRA Stock Cars are the featured class as Lucas Oil Speedway’s Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series resumes. The Stock Cars will run a special 25-lap, $750-to-win feature in the program Presented by Thunderburst Media.

Ellis, a 47-year-old from Richland, is off to a solid start in 2023 with a pair of third-place feature-race finishes in four outings. He’s fourth in Stock Cars points, 79 behind Rob White, after finding himself in a hole following an opening-night issue with his transmission.

The brother of Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod competitor Jerry Ellis said he had hoped for better results after feeling his car was dialed in after last fall’s Summit USRA Nationals at Lucas Oil Speedway.

“We thought we had my car pretty good at (USRA) nationals last year,” Ellis said. “It was the best it was all year, really. I tried it the first race and everybody has gotten faster since last year. It wasn’t as good as I thought it was.”

Even so, Ellis said he’s having fun with the close competition in the Stock Car division after previously running Street Stocks. He’s known several of his chief rivals, having grown up around Rob White and David Hendrix, among others.

“I bought my first race car in 2005 and I raced it just a few times that year,” Ellis said. “In 2006 I won the championship at Midway Speedway, then raced again in 2007. I quit racing then and didn’t race again until last year.”

Not that he was far away from the sport. James often went to the track with brother Jerry and helped him. Then when Lucas Oil Speedway announced it was affiliating with USRA and running Stock Cars beginning in 2022, it seemed like the right time for James to go racing again.

“This Stock Car deal seemed like a good deal and I got one of them,” Ellis said. “It’s been a lot of fun. I just wish I was doing better than I was.”

Ellis said his goal this season is a top-five finish in Lucas Oil Speedway points. He would love to win a feature, but knows it won’t be easy.

“I was telling Rob (White) at the tech shed last week - he and Mason (Beck) got way out ahead and there was no catching them - that you’ve got to find that tenth of a second and go from there. Rob has been tough. He helps me a little bit and I try to pick his brain a little bit, but he’s not giving up a lot of information right now. Nobody is, really.”

Sponsors on Ellis’ No. 83 Stock Car include Ellis Construction, Ellis Coatings, Tri County Tire Service, High Brothers Lumber and JSR Race Chassis.

Joining the USRA Stock Cars on Saturday will be the Hermitage Lumber Late Models, Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds and Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods. The Late Model winner once again will take home $1,000 with heat-race bonus cash ($100, $75, $50, $25 for the top four) also available due to sponsors Wosoba Seed & Trucking, Reed Environmental and Dirt Track Specialist.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. with grandstands at 5, hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05 p.m.

Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series ticket info:

Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) $12

Adults (16 and up) $15

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $12

Youth (6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $35

Pit Pass $35

SRX roster of drivers expands, with tickets on sale: General admission tickets for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race scheduled for Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway remain on sale. Some of the biggest names in racing will be on hand as the SRX Thursday Night Thunder event will be the finale in the six-race series.

Drivers previously announced for the Wheatland event include Tony Stewart, Kenny Wallace, Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Helio Castroneves, Clint Bowyer, reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti, Paul Tracy and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Tickets for the SRX event are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire - https://www.stubwire.com/event/srxespnthursdaynightthunder/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28075/ Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.