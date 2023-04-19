Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kidnapping, aggravated assault investigation leads to standoff in KCMO

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A kidnapping and aggravated assault investigation in Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday night led to a standoff and a suspect that remains at-large.

Officers with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department were contacted by a man Tuesday night, at about 9:30 p.m. near 23rd and Wheeling. The man told officers that he’d been kidnapped earlier in the evening in Independence, Missouri.

KCPD said while being driven around by the suspect, the man was able to get out of the vehicle and escape, with the suspect allegedly pointing a gun at the man during those events. The victim then saw a KCPD officer and flagged them down, relaying the aforementioned events and providing a suspect vehicle description.

Officers in the area saw a vehicle that matched the victim’s description near 23rd and College. After police attempted to stop that vehicle for further investigation, it refused to stop, leading to a pursuit for a short distance. The vehicle eventually became disabled in a parking lot at 31st and Brighton, and one male ran from the vehicle to the 3000 block of York where he was seen running into a residence there.

KCPD officers surrounded that residence in an attempt to prevent escape and protect surrounding residents. Police said officers made several attempts at verbal contact to get the male out of the residence and called for a stand-off with tactical officers and additional resources once that attempt failed. While attempting to make verbal contact, an adult female and multiple juveniles came out of the residence.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. Wednesday officers made entry into the residence and found no additional people. KCPD said the investigation continues and its detectives were coordinating with the Independence Police Department to assist with their investigation as well.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Staley junior high school student Ralph Yarl.
Ralph Yarl described as ‘excellent student and talented musician’ at Staley High School
Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl
Andrew Lester was taken into custody Tuesday, April 18, after surrendering to law enforcement...
Andrew Lester bonds out after surrendering himself at Clay County jail
Cleo Nagbe and Lee Merritt appeared on CBS Mornings to update the condition and case of Ralph...
Bullet was in Ralph Yarl’s head about 12 hours, effects will last a while: mother
Denise Johnson and her four children are considered missing and endangered.
LOCATED: Police find mom, four children that had been missing

Latest News

Crash involving bicyclist in KCMO kills 1 near 25th and Chestnut
Hit-and-run crash kills 1, strikes others near 85th and Troost
Hundreds rally in show of support for Ralph Yarl and his family
On Tuesday, civil rights leaders and elected officials held a rally at the federal courthouse.
Civil rights leaders, elected officials demand FBI and DOJ investigate shooting of Ralph Yarl