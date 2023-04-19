Kidnapping, aggravated assault investigation leads to standoff in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A kidnapping and aggravated assault investigation in Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday night led to a standoff and a suspect that remains at-large.

Officers with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department were contacted by a man Tuesday night, at about 9:30 p.m. near 23rd and Wheeling. The man told officers that he’d been kidnapped earlier in the evening in Independence, Missouri.

KCPD said while being driven around by the suspect, the man was able to get out of the vehicle and escape, with the suspect allegedly pointing a gun at the man during those events. The victim then saw a KCPD officer and flagged them down, relaying the aforementioned events and providing a suspect vehicle description.

Officers in the area saw a vehicle that matched the victim’s description near 23rd and College. After police attempted to stop that vehicle for further investigation, it refused to stop, leading to a pursuit for a short distance. The vehicle eventually became disabled in a parking lot at 31st and Brighton, and one male ran from the vehicle to the 3000 block of York where he was seen running into a residence there.

KCPD officers surrounded that residence in an attempt to prevent escape and protect surrounding residents. Police said officers made several attempts at verbal contact to get the male out of the residence and called for a stand-off with tactical officers and additional resources once that attempt failed. While attempting to make verbal contact, an adult female and multiple juveniles came out of the residence.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. Wednesday officers made entry into the residence and found no additional people. KCPD said the investigation continues and its detectives were coordinating with the Independence Police Department to assist with their investigation as well.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.