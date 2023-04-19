Aging & Style
KDOT attempting to raise work zone safety awareness

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - KDOT wants drivers to be aware of all their surroundings as Wednesday represents National Go Orange Day to help raise work zone safety awareness.

Several Kansas Department of Transportation buildings across the state of Kansas will be lit in orange. Here’s a list of where to find them.

  • The Governor’s Mansion in Topeka
  • Visitors Center in Topeka
  • Front of the Topeka City Hall building
  • Evergy Plaza in Topeka
  • Downtown Kansas Avenue lights in Topeka
  • The bridge at I-35/119th Street in Olathe.

The event is a staple of national work zone awareness week with this year’s theme being “Work With Us.”

Thirteen people died in work zone crashes and 341 were injured last year.

Metro Engineer Ryan Barrett said, “It’s too many. One person is too many. Just for the benefit of everybody, we want everybody to just slow down, put the distractions away, pay attention to the traffic control that’s in place, and expect the unexpected, so that everybody can get home safe for our family and for yours.”

Every construction project is different whether it’s road work, asphalt work, or anything — so always be aware of your surroundings. Barrett said to be more aware during those traffic peak hours so the morning and evening hours when people go to or get off work.

They want drivers to imagine it’s their child or grandson or granddaughter that’s working in the zone to remember that everyone wants to get home safely.

“We want drivers and motorists traveling through the work zones to understand that they need to slow down, they need to keep their distance from the vehicle in front of them, they need to plan ahead, they need to expect a hazard could be coming up, make sure they’re not distracted, make sure that they’re being attentive to the task at hand,” he said.

A big component he says is people texting, eating, doing their makeup, and even reading a book when driving.

Several agencies are tweeting out their support for the day with the hashtag #GoOrangeDay.

