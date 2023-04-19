Investigation underway following officer-involved shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to the KCPD, it happened in the 4900 block of E. 27th Street.

The police did not disclose whether it was an officer or suspect who was injured.

Missouri State Highway Patrol will be handling the investigation. It is customary for an outside agency to investigate officer-involved shootings.

