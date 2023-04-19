‘I need help!’ Woman recounts helping Ralph Yarl after he was shot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman who wanted to be identified as Jodi, lives across the street from 84-year-old Andrew Lester, who faces two felony charges.

Jodi was one of the neighbors that ran to help 16-year-old Ralph Yarl after they learned he was shot by Lester on Thursday night.

“Nobody should go through this, that was somebody’s child’s blood I cleaned off the front door and railing. It could have been mine; it could have been anyone’s,” Jodi said through tears.

On Thursday night, Jodi was home with her son when she heard someone at her door.

“All of a sudden someone started banging, crazy banging on my front door, shaking the handle saying I need help, I need help,” said Jodi.

Terrified, she called 911.

The dispatcher repeatedly told her not to answer the door and said there were reports of an active shooter in the neighborhood.

“I go ‘I think he’s hurt. He needs help. I want to go out there,’ and she’s like ‘you don’t know where the shooter is,’” Jodi recalled. “And I said ‘he (Yarl) just went down.’”

Despite the dispatcher telling her to stay away from the windows, Jodi said something in her gut didn’t feel right – that’s when she looked out and saw other neighbors with flashlights running to help Yarl.

“I told my son and said ‘he’s been shot,’ and I ran out,” said Jodi.

Kneeling next to Yarl, with other neighbors also by his side, he told Jodi what had happened.

“He goes, ‘I was supposed to pick up my little brothers from their friend’s house and knocked on the door and the man came to the door with a gun and shot me in the head,’” Jodi explained.

While they waited for EMS to arrive, Jodi asked the teen questions to keep him alert and found out he was a student at Staley High School.

“He wanted to start crying. He goes ‘It hurts,’ and I go ‘I’m sure it does, but I want you to look at me, look at me, help is on the way,’” Jodi said as tears filled her eyes.

Jodi said they never left Yarl’s side, and that the teen was never told to put his hands up, despite some reports.

However, outside the Clay County Courthouse on Tuesday, Yarl’s aunt defended what Yarl said had happened.

“Ralphs’s feelings are valid. What he said was valid. What everybody else who was not shot is not my business,” said Faith Spoonmore, Ralph’s aunt.

Jodi said she will do anything to support Ralph as this case moves forward.

He’s a very strong, brilliant child that has so much going for him in his future,” said Jodi.

Jodi said she moved into the neighborhood in the fall, and the only time she’s interacted with Lester was when she waived at him getting her mail; and another time, when her youngest son shoveled his sidewalk.

Other than that, Jodi said Lester has kept to himself.

