Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Hundreds rally in show of support for Ralph Yarl and his family

By Greg Payne
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - What started out as a small press conference for 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, quickly expanded into a rally of hundreds.

People of all backgrounds -- different races, religions, ages, you name it -- came together to show love.

“It’s about making him know that we are here for him, standing for him and we want the same justice,” said Khalil Anthony, who attended the rally.

A message that was spread across a few blocks, as chants for justice filled the city streets all the way to KCPD headquarters.

“We came out here to support the community,” said Jill Buford, President of Mothers United.

Among the many in attendance to support was Yarl’s cousin Naomi Hoff, who came to see all the love being shown to Yarl and the family during this tough time.

“It’s been very stressful and very heartbreaking to the whole family,” Hoff said. “He made it through, which we are all grateful for it. But, it’s also very scary for the rest of us and the little kids that we have in the family because what if any of us go outside? Like, any of us could be next.”

She said it was definitely encouraging to see the large number of people come out, and the love and support has been very helpful to the family.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Staley junior high school student Ralph Yarl.
Ralph Yarl described as ‘excellent student and talented musician’ at Staley High School
Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl
Ralph Yarl was released from the hospital after being seriously injured in a shooting on...
Ralph Yarl released from hospital and recovering at home, family says
Andrew Lester was taken into custody Tuesday, April 18, after surrendering to law enforcement...
Andrew Lester bonds out after surrendering himself at Clay County jail
Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Family seeks justice for teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address

Latest News

On Tuesday, civil rights leaders and elected officials held a rally at the federal courthouse.
Civil rights leaders, elected officials demand FBI and DOJ investigate shooting of Ralph Yarl
Ralph Yarl’s mother described what happened the night her son was shot for ringing the wrong...
Ralph Yarl’s mother speaks to ‘CBS Mornings’ about her son’s recovery
On Tuesday, civil rights leaders and elected officials held a rally at the federal courthouse.
Civil rights leaders, elected officials demand FBI and DOJ investigate shooting of Ralph Yarl
Ahead of rally, leaders continue calling for justice following shooting of Ralph Yarl
Ahead of rally, leaders continue calling for justice following shooting of Ralph Yarl