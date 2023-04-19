Aging & Style
Hit-and-run crash kills 1, strikes others near 85th and Troost

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash that involved multiple vehicles near 85th and Troost Tuesday night.

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said an investigation revealed that a black Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling southbound on Troost at a high rate of speed crossed over the double yellow lone and struck a black Nissan Altima head on, killing the driver of the Nissan. The driver of the Jeep continued southbound on Troost, striking a southbound golf Lexus ES 300.

KCPD said the driver of the Jeep fled the scene and the driver of the Nissan was declared dead at the scene.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. and police said the operator of a southbound red Honda Shadow motorcycle laid his motorcycle down in order to avoid becoming involved in the collision.

Police said the driver of the Lexus refused medical attention at the scene and the motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

