FORECAST: Wind advisory in place for Wednesday night, storms to come Thursday morning

As an area of low pressure continues to move across the northern plains, a dry line and cold front will extend south word from low pressure and interact with the central plains, and the Missouri River Valley. This will cause a very strong southerly flow to take effect today allowing for very gusty conditions. Sustained wind is expected to range between 15 mph and 25 mph all day along with gusts between 30 mph and 50 mph. A wind advisory will be in place by 7 p.m. tonight and will expand into 5 o’clock in the morning Thursday morning, this is also the window for the viewing area and the metro to be impacted by severe storms. The atmosphere has plenty of instability, and we are expecting moderate sheer throughout the storm system. With plenty of convective energy within the mid and upper levels, severe storm activity, mainly overnight between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. Thursday are possible.

At this time, any severe storm activity throughout the region is more likely to develop large hail and flash flooding concerns. Tornado development is low but not zero and we do anticipate High Wind throughout this inclement weather event. As the storm system passes by midafternoon Thursday, temperatures will fall dramatically. Thursday afternoon high temperatures are expected within the upper 60s. By Friday, upper 50s are more likely and furthermore, Saturday afternoon high temperatures are expected in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will be getting rebounding temperatures into next week as a new storm system approaches from the west. Chances for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are growing Through mid next week and begin to die down just in time for the NFL draft.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.