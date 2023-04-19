FORECAST: Thunderstorms likely, severe weather possible

A Tornado Watch has been issued for areas just west and north of the KC metro until 11 p.m. Wednesday. // A cold front will be positioned just to our northwest late this evening. Out ahead of this front, a cluster of thunderstorms should develop well after sunset. The main threat from the storms will initially be hail and wind, with an isolated tornado possible. Then, as the storms continue to better organize into a line segment, the primary hazard will become damaging straight-line winds. Hail is also still possible. The tornado threat will be very low, but we cannot rule it out completely. If this line of storms holds together, we could see a few reach parts of the metro very early Thursday. However, there is still the possibility for storms to hold off until daybreak on Thursday. That would lessen our threat for severe weather. The Storm Track 5 Weather Alert is mainly for the late evening and overnight hours, especially for areas of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri. As the cold front sweeps through, temperatures will take a hit. Many areas will only be in the 50s by Friday afternoon. The cold air will continue to spill in from the northwest over the weekend. Temperatures will start near freezing both Saturday and Sunday mornings and highs will barely reach the 50s each afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.