FORECAST: Active weather returns, especially Wednesday night into Thursday

By Alena Lee
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
A few showers and storms could develop near a warm front overnight into early Wednesday. Most of the activity will be confined to areas north of the Missouri River. Any strong storm that develops could bring the threat of large hail. Most activity will wind down by daybreak Wednesday, as temperatures hover near 60 degrees. This will give us a jump-start to another unseasonably warm day. High temperatures will soar into the upper 70s and low 80s. Clouds will increase ahead of our next storm system, which will arrive well after dark.

A cluster of showers and storms will form between Northeast Kansas, Southwest Iowa and Northwest Missouri late Wednesday. As these storms begin to strengthen, a long line will form and bring the threat of all hazards of severe weather. This line of storms will slowly push south and east overnight into early Thursday. With the slow southeast progression of these storms, flash flooding will also be a concern by early Thursday.

Once the storms wind down by Thursday midday, cool air comes spilling in from the northwest. Temperatures on Thursday will only top out in the middle to upper 60s. Friday’s highs won’t get out of the 50s.

Another push of even colder air moves in over the weekend, with morning lows near freezing both Saturday and Sunday!

