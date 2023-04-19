Aging & Style
Crash involving bicyclist in KCMO kills 1 near 25th and Chestnut

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash involving a Honda Pilot and a CST Scout Electric Bicycle led to the death of a bicyclist Tuesday night.

Police with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department said an investigation revealed that the bicyclist was traveling the wrong way on a one-way street, northbound on Chestnut. The bicycle struck a white Honda Pilot that was traveling eastbound on 25th Street, ejecting the rider from the bike.

KCPD said the bicyclist was transported to a local hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Police said the call reporting the injury collision came in at 6:40 p.m.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

