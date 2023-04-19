Bomb squad looking into ‘possible grenade’ found at home in Liberty

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KCPD’s Bomb Squad is up in Liberty this evening, looking into “a possible grenade” that was found at a residence there.

According to the Liberty Police Department, the item was found while a home in the 1500 block of Johnston was being cleaned out.

They ask that the public avoid the area.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.

