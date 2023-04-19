Authorities look for suspect following fatal shooting on I-70 near Oak Grove exit

OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are looking for a suspect following a fatal shooting on I-70 near the Oak Grove exit.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. and was between two vehicles.

The victim was struck, ran off the road, and passed away due to their injuries.

The suspect fled the scene and was later pursued by troopers, but then the suspect drove off I-70 and fled on foot.

MSHP Troop A said a perimeter has been set and they are searching the area.

