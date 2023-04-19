Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Authorities look for suspect following fatal shooting on I-70 near Oak Grove exit

Generic.
Generic.(MGN)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are looking for a suspect following a fatal shooting on I-70 near the Oak Grove exit.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. and was between two vehicles.

The victim was struck, ran off the road, and passed away due to their injuries.

The suspect fled the scene and was later pursued by troopers, but then the suspect drove off I-70 and fled on foot.

MSHP Troop A said a perimeter has been set and they are searching the area.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We are sending a crew to the area to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Staley junior high school student Ralph Yarl.
Ralph Yarl described as ‘excellent student and talented musician’ at Staley High School
Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl
Andrew Lester was taken into custody Tuesday, April 18, after surrendering to law enforcement...
Andrew Lester bonds out after surrendering himself at Clay County jail
Cleo Nagbe and Lee Merritt appeared on CBS Mornings to update the condition and case of Ralph...
Bullet was in Ralph Yarl’s head about 12 hours, effects will last a while: mother
Denise Johnson and her four children are considered missing and endangered.
LOCATED: Police find mom, four children that had been missing

Latest News

Generic.
Bomb squad looking into ‘possible grenade’ found at home in Liberty
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Investigation underway following officer-involved shooting in KCMO
Photo of Staley junior high school student Ralph Yarl.
‘I need help!’ Woman recounts helping Ralph Yarl after he was shot
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a news conference at the YWCA Center for Safety and...
2nd abortion regulation bill vetoed by Kansas governor