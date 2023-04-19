Andrew Lester pleads not guilty to charges in Ralph Yarl shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The man charged with two felonies in the shooting of a 16-year-old Staley High School student has pleaded not guilty.

Andrew Lester appeared in person for an arraignment hearing at the Clay County Courthouse in front of Judge Louis Angles, entering his plea concerning charges of armed criminal action and first-degree assault.

On the evening of April 13, Yarl had gone to pick up his siblings from a home but approached the wrong house. Lester shot Ralph Yarl twice at his front door.

Yarl suffered a gunshot wound to his head and another to his right arm. He was released from the hospital Monday morning, and later in the day, Lester was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Clay County prosecuting attorney Zachary Thompson stated that after Wednesday’s hearing, the case will be continued on June 1.

From this point forward, the State will be pushing to move this case forward as swiftly as legally permitted. While charges have been filed, this remains an active investigation. We are continuing to work with law enforcement to gather any and all evidence available in this case. If anyone in the community has information that would assist in this case, we ask that you please contact the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department or other law enforcement. Now that this is an active and pending case, our office is severely limited in the information we can publicly disclose. This is due to our desire to protect the legal integrity of the case and ensure that justice is served for the victim and our community. Despite these restrictions, we will be as transparent as legally permitted and strive to keep the public informed of any developments.

