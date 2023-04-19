Aging & Style
Andrew Lester pleads not guilty to charges in Ralph Yarl shooting

Andrew Lester appeared in person for an arraignment hearing at the Clay County Courthouse in front of Judge Louis Angles, entering his plea of not guilty.(Pool camera)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The man charged with two felonies in the shooting of a 16-year-old Staley High School student has pleaded not guilty.

Andrew Lester appeared in person for an arraignment hearing at the Clay County Courthouse in front of Judge Louis Angles, entering his plea concerning charges of armed criminal action and first-degree assault.

On the evening of April 13, Yarl had gone to pick up his siblings from a home but approached the wrong house. Lester shot Ralph Yarl twice at his front door.

Yarl suffered a gunshot wound to his head and another to his right arm. He was released from the hospital Monday morning, and later in the day, Lester was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Clay County prosecuting attorney Zachary Thompson stated that after Wednesday’s hearing, the case will be continued on June 1.

