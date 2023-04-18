Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

YouTube updates guidelines for eating disorder-related content

This photo shows the YouTube app on a phone. YouTube announced Tuesday that it is banning...
This photo shows the YouTube app on a phone. YouTube announced Tuesday that it is banning content that features behaviors that users at-risk for eating disorders could imitate.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the top online video platforms is changing how it deals with content related to eating disorders.

YouTube announced Tuesday that it is banning content that features behaviors that at-risk users could imitate including extreme calorie counting or purging after eating.

The ban is for videos that are not focused on recovery.

For recovery-focused videos, YouTube will allow the content but restrict who can see it.

The platform says only users who are logged into the site and are over the age of 18 will be able to view such videos.

YouTube says it also plans to add panels pointing viewers to crisis resources under eating disorder-related content in nine countries, as well as provide resources about how to create less harmful content for creators who violated its policies.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl
Photo of Staley junior high school student Ralph Yarl.
Ralph Yarl described as ‘excellent student and talented musician’ at Staley High School
Ralph Yarl was released from the hospital after being seriously injured in a shooting on...
Ralph Yarl released from hospital and recovering at home, family says
Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Family seeks justice for teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address
Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson said his office has not received a criminal referral in...
WATCH: Prosecutor charges man with shooting of Northland teen

Latest News

FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
Southwest flights delayed nationwide
FILE - Dominion Voting ballot-counting machines are shown at a Torrance County warehouse during...
Trial begins in case against Fox for false election claims
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Rail CEO to testify in Ohio Senate about fiery derailment
A sea turtle being released into the waters at Fort Fisher, N.C. on Monday.
2 dozen rehabilitated turtles released back into the ocean
Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Teen to plead guilty in Iowa teacher’s death