Union Station businesses altering plans for NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NFL Draft is just nine days away, so Union Station restaurants and attractions are having to alter their plans.

Every single store, restaurant, and attraction like Science City and the big screen inside will close, some starting as early as this Thursday.

Here is a list of the closures for you if you are planning to go inside union station one last time before the NFL Draft.

Harvey’s Restaurant and Whistle Stop Cafe will close Thursday, April 20.

The post office will close on April 22. Details for the alternate service locations are posted at the post office.

Science City, the planetarium, and Extreme Screen will close on April 24.

Parisi, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Science City Store, Escape Room, and Museum of Illusions will close on April 26.

The link between Union Station and Westin Crown Center closes on April 26.

Amtrak will continue running during the draft -- but passenger drop-off, pickup, onboarding, and disembarking will be altered. Amtrak customers should not plan to park at union station during the draft. Full details and directions for Amtrak ticket holders will be sent directly from Amtrak.

Union Station will reopen for public access starting on May 1.

Executive Vice President and COO at Union Station Kansas City Jerry Baber said, “There’s obviously some disruption but we all understand this is a huge deal for Kansas City. This is national, international exposure for Kansas City and we’re all just excited to be a part of this event.”

Parisi Multiunit Manager for Cafe Operations Eric Schmidt said they have updated brewing equipment for the NFL Draft. They have five-gallon insulated containers that provide coffee for more than 80 people so they’re doing a whole lot of those right now.

they’re used to having to change plans, especially recently with the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl that had plenty of more people coming inside.

“It’s a train station, it’s touristy, and so you never really know what’s going to happen, so we already are pretty adept at thinking on our feet and reacting in the moment. Right now, I would say it’s the same just bigger and more exciting, a lot more going on” he said.

The store inside Union Station will close but they will continue to provide coffee and goods outside during the week of the draft. They are providing the workers working on the huge stage outside with coffee and they will continue to do that leading up to the draft.

