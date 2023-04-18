Setup for the NFL Draft nears completion outside Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - T-9 days until the NFL Draft’s stage is ready to roll!

The NFL said it will is the largest set it has ever built for a draft right in front of the iconic Union Station. The massive theater is approximately the size of a football field.

It’s taken about six weeks to build but will come down much quicker. The NFL expects to be out of Kansas City 7-10 days post-draft.

“Our registration for one pass is over 100,000 so just tremendous, we anticipate huge crowds every day,” said Katie Keenan, Senior Director of NFL events.

The site can host about 60,000 people at one time. Keenan says they do have a plan in place to manage crowd size.

“There could be a scenario where we have to shut down for a period of time, where people come in then leave,” says Keenan.

This will all be manned by 2,000 Kansas Citians hired to work the three-day event.

ALSO READ: NFL announces 17 prospects confirmed to attend draft in Kansas City

Doors for the fan experience will open at noon, the draft will begin around 7 p.m., and every night will end with a concert. That line-up is expected to be announced in a few days.

Storms last weekend delayed the project just a bit, but Keenan says crews are back on track and nearing the finish line.

“We’ve had to adjust some things, bring in some extra crews who have been working overnights to stay on schedule, but we feel good about where we are,” says Keenan.

The set should be finished and ready for rehearsals by next Monday.

For more NFL Draft coverage, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.