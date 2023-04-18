Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Report: Chiefs fill backup QB need, sign former Mizzou star Blaine Gabbert

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) reacts during an NFL football game against...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) reacts during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)(Jonathan Bachman | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The spot to back up Patrick Mahomes has been filled by another Super Bowl champion.

According to McAfee, the Kansas City Chiefs are signing veteran NFL quarterback and one-time Mizzou star Blaine Gabbert.

Gabbert would step into the void left by Chad Henne, who retired immediately after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win.

The native of Ballwin, Missouri, played at Mizzou from 2008-2010 and was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Gabbert has played in the NFL for 12 years, spending time with Jacksonville, San Francisco, Arizona, Tennessee and, most recently, Tampa Bay.

He won a championship as Tom Brady’s backup when the Buccaneers beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Other quarterbacks on the roster besides Mahomes include Shane Buechele and Chris Oladokun.

ALSO READ: NFL QB Blaine Gabbert, brothers among rescuers to help family in helicopter crash

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl
Photo of Staley junior high school student Ralph Yarl.
Ralph Yarl described as ‘excellent student and talented musician’ at Staley High School
Ralph Yarl was released from the hospital after being seriously injured in a shooting on...
Ralph Yarl released from hospital and recovering at home, family says
Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Family seeks justice for teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address
Celebrities, activists join national outcry of support, justice for teen Ralph Yarl
Celebrities, activists join national outcry of support, justice for teen Ralph Yarl

Latest News

President Joe Biden visits with Ralph Yarl on the phone Monday afternoon.
President Biden invites Ralph Yarl to visit the White House
Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl
Andrew Lester was taken into custody Tuesday, April 18, after surrendering to law enforcement...
Andrew Lester surrenders at Clay County jail, taken into custody
Denise Johnson and her four children are considered missing and endangered.
LOCATED: Police find mom, four children that had been missing