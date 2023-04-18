President Biden invites Ralph Yarl to visit the White House

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When Ralph Yarl heals from his injuries, he will be the guest of the president of the United States.

President Joe Biden tweeted Tuesday that he spoke with the 16-year-old and his family, and invited the Staley High School junior to see him in the Oval Office upon his recovery.

Last night, I had a chance to call Ralph Yarl and his family.



No parent should have to worry that their kid will be shot after ringing the wrong doorbell. We've got to keep up the fight against gun violence.



And Ralph, we'll see you in the Oval once you feel better. pic.twitter.com/mPXiM1X6nK — President Biden (@POTUS) April 18, 2023

Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted her support for Yarl and concern over the incident on Tuesday.

Doug and I are praying for Ralph Yarl and his family as he fights for his life.



Let's be clear: No child should ever live in fear of being shot for ringing the wrong doorbell.



Every child deserves to be safe. That’s the America we are fighting for. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 17, 2023

He was shot Thursday evening after attempting to pick up his siblings from an evening at their friend’s house. He mistook NE 115th Street for NE 115th Terrace and drove up to a home.

Lester told investigators he feared someone was trying to break into his home. He was released from police custody Friday as Kansas City police stated they were working to put together a case file.

Prosecutors filed criminal charges against him Monday afternoon, accusing him of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Ralph ran off to nearby homes asking for people to call 911. He was taken to the hospital that night with serious injuries. He suffered a gunshot wound to his head, another to his upper right arm.

He was released from the hospital Monday morning and is recovering at home.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.