Police ask for help in finding mom, 4 kids considered missing and endangered

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother and four children are considered missing and endangered.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated officers are asking for help in finding 29-year-old Denise Johnson and her children.

The children are 11-year-old Dajuan Johnson, 10-year-old Desani Johnson, 3-year-old Deon Robertson and 2-year-old Diamond Robertson.

Dajuan and Desani may also have the last name of Brown. KCPD stated law enforcement has information the family may be in or traveling to Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Denise Johnson has been known to drive a white Dodge Journey with Missouri tags CX2G3G.

Police are working to release photos of the children, as well.

Officers added there is a threat of murder and/or suicide based on information they have received.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.