Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Police ask for help in finding mom, 4 kids considered missing and endangered

Denise Johnson and her four children are considered missing and endangered.
Denise Johnson and her four children are considered missing and endangered.(KCPD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother and four children are considered missing and endangered.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated officers are asking for help in finding 29-year-old Denise Johnson and her children.

The children are 11-year-old Dajuan Johnson, 10-year-old Desani Johnson, 3-year-old Deon Robertson and 2-year-old Diamond Robertson.

Dajuan and Desani may also have the last name of Brown. KCPD stated law enforcement has information the family may be in or traveling to Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Denise Johnson has been known to drive a white Dodge Journey with Missouri tags CX2G3G.

Police are working to release photos of the children, as well.

Officers added there is a threat of murder and/or suicide based on information they have received.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl
Photo of Staley junior high school student Ralph Yarl.
Ralph Yarl described as ‘excellent student and talented musician’ at Staley High School
Ralph Yarl was released from the hospital after being seriously injured in a shooting on...
Ralph Yarl released from hospital and recovering at home, family says
Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Family seeks justice for teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address
Celebrities, activists join national outcry of support, justice for teen Ralph Yarl
Celebrities, activists join national outcry of support, justice for teen Ralph Yarl

Latest News

The KC Current's stadium capacity will be 11,500.
Deadline set for new stadium deposits for KC Current
Hundreds of Staley High School students participated in a unity walk Tuesday morning.
‘We love you, Ralph!’ Nearly 1,500 Staley students show support for Ralph Yarl in unity walk
The Nelson-Atkins Museum will display Thomas Eakins 'Sailing' painting as a reward for the city...
Nelson-Atkins Museum puts Super Bowl wager painting on display
File Photo
Kelly signs bill to expand resources for dyslexic students